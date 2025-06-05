Charlotte Hornets’ Stars Get Picked for France’s 2028 Olympic Basketball Team

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 13: Tidjane Salaun #31 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during second half at the TD Garden on April 13, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Two Charlotte players, Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabate, earned spots on France's early list for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

LA will host its first summer games since 1984. Athletes will compete in 28 sports across Southern California's arenas and stadiums.

NBA standouts Victor Wembanyama and Zaccharie Risacher, first picks in 2023 and 2024, have boosted French basketball to new heights. The squad also includes NBA talents Bilal Coulibaly, Nic Batum, Rudy Gobert, and Guerschon Yabusele.

The Hornets duo must step up their game to secure final spots. Their selection points to Charlotte's growing worldwide reach.

Basketball hit new peaks at the 2024 games. Team USA squeezed past Serbia and France for gold in nail-biting matches. Josh Green shone for Australia while Vasilije Micic led Serbia's charge.

The next four years matter most. Staff will watch closely as players grow and change. After taking silver in 2024, the French squad aims higher for Los Angeles.