NC State Basketball Jumps Into Top 25 Under New Coach Will Wade

The Wolfpack crashed into ESPN's latest projected top 25 rankings at No. 24, just ahead of North Carolina. After 13 long years, NC State might finally start their season in the AP Top 25.

Two ACC powerhouses stand above them: Louisville holds No. 7 while Duke sits at No. 12. The last time NC State started with a ranking, Mark Gottfried coached the team back in 2012-13.

Will Wade, taking charge in his first year, built his squad through transfers. ESPN's Jeff Borzello points to a starting five made up entirely of newcomers: Tre Holloman left Michigan State, Terrance Arceneaux came from Houston, Quadir Copeland switched from McNeese State, Darrion Williams moved from Texas Tech, and Ven-Allen Lubin transferred from UNC.

By pushing past the No. 25 Tar Heels, State signals a shake-up in the old order. The tables have turned in this fierce state rivalry.

Raleigh buzzes with fresh energy as Wade steps in. His strategic moves in the transfer market have given the team new life.