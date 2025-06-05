Pacers vs Thunder Odds, Spreads, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 31: Aaron Nesmith #23 and Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers look to win their first-ever NBA Championship.

This is the Pacers' second trip to the NBA Finals and their first since 2000. They've certainly shocked the NBA community by making it this far. Indiana reached the Finals by defeating Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games, the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five, and the third-seeded New York Knicks in six. The Pacers made things easier by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in every series and pulled off several late-game comebacks that helped keep momentum on their side.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team in both the Western Conference and the NBA all season. While the franchise has technically won one NBA Championship, as the Seattle SuperSonics, this would be their first title as the Thunder. OKC reached the Finals by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies, outlasting Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in seven games, and defeating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five. The Thunder's offense has been high-powered throughout the postseason, and they're 8-1 at home.

Spread

Pacers +9.5 (-102)

Thunder -9.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Pacers +354

Thunder -392

Total

OVER 230.5 (-103)

UNDER 230.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Thunder Betting Trends

Indiana is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

Indiana is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.

Indiana is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma City's last seven games.

Oklahoma City is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Pacers vs Thunder Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Tony Bradley, C - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 1.

Jarace Walker, F - Out

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Pacers vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Indiana is seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists per game and is averaging 18.8 points and nearly 10 assists per game this postseason. He has made quite a name for himself, including a memorable choke gesture to the Knicks in Game 1, an homage to Pacers great Reggie Miller. Haliburton has embodied the Pacers' identity this postseason: coming up clutch and finding ways to win. While defense has been their weakness, it has been trending upward.

Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage. He was named the regular season MVP and now has his sights set on an NBA Finals MVP. The young core of SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Luguentz Dort has shown strong chemistry and is making it look easy. The Thunder have scoring depth and consistent production from both the three-point range and the field. They protect their home court well and are a complete team on both ends of the floor.