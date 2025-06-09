Bryce Young Pushes Mental Health at Youth Football Camp in Charlotte

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Bryce Young arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers quarterback, hosted a free football camp for 300 kids in Charlotte. Over the weekend, the camp was held at Johnson C. Smith University on June 7 for kids in the community.

The football camp was sponsored by CareSource and offered more than football for those involved. Young's "Young 9" organization also pushed for the focus on mental health. Throughout the camp, participants focused on breathing, meditation, as well as typical football drills.

During the camp, participants were also greeted by JCSU President Kinloch and Alum, Benari Black. Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales, along with several Panthers players who showed up to assist throughout the event.

“I had a couple of kids after that come up to me ask more questions on it and share some things,” Young said to WCNC. “That’s something that means so much to me to be able to give people tools that stretch beyond the football field. I’m very grateful to be in that situation.”

Young hopes that mental health can become a regular part of the NFL. “That’s definitely something I would love to do,” Young said to WCNC. “There’s a lot of guys in the league that are doing the same thing, advocating in their communities and giving back."