Miles Bridges Lands $75M Deal With Hornets After NBA Comeback

The Hornets signed Miles Bridges to a three-year, $75 million extension through 2026-27. His pay starts at $27.1 million, drops to $25 million, then falls to $22.8 million in the final year.

After missing 2022-23 due to suspension, the forward shot back into form. His strong play in 2023-24 showed in the stats: 21 points and 7.3 boards each night on the court.

Selected 12th in 2018, the former Michigan State star first turned heads in college. His skills shined bright as a freshman when he poured in 16.9 points per game, winning top rookie honors in the Big Ten.

Year after year, his game grew stronger. Starting with 7.5 points as a rookie, he's now a 20-point threat who hits shots at a solid 46.2% clip. His growth caught eyes across the league.

This latest deal adds to his bank account, which already holds $32 million from past contracts. His first NBA checks started small: $3.2 million as a rookie. By last season, he earned $7.9 million for his work on the court.

Several teams tried to snag him while he played under a qualifying offer. Yet Charlotte kept their man. Now his pay puts him among the elite at his spot on the floor.

The money setup turns typical NBA deals upside down. Instead of yearly raises, the cash flow shrinks each season. This smart structure lets the team chase fresh talent as time rolls on.