NCAA’s $20.5M Revenue Cap Forces UNC To Rethink $14M NIL Plan

A new cap of $20.5 million on college sports money has UNC scrambling to adjust its $14 million NIL plans. The rules hit after Friday's House v. NCAA deal.

Schools must now split money across all sports teams. A strict system watches NIL deals, with payments over $600 checked by officials to match market prices.

Money splits between sports teams pose tough choices. The basketball program wants its share, while the football squad, now with Bill Belichick, needs cash to stay strong in the ACC.

This shift marks big changes in college sports money rules. The deal ends years of fights about paying college players.

Bryan Seeley leads the College Sports Commission, which keeps watch on schools that spend too much. UNC's sports office must work within strict limits.

Yet top players still pick UNC. Next year's team adds 7-foot Henri Veesaar from Arizona and skilled guard Luka Bogavac.

The school's strong ties to pro basketball and its big name still pull in players. These links help students find good business deals while in school.

Players can still make money from outside deals, and UNC works with former students and companies to find chances for current players to earn.