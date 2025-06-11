Thunder vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 08: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a jump shot against Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 08, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to steal Game 3 on the road and reclaim home-court advantage in their best-of-seven NBA Finals matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder won Game 2 at home, 123–107. OKC built an 18-point halftime lead and never looked back. They shot 48% from the field, made 14 three-pointers, and had a +10 advantage in made free throws. The Thunder controlled most of the key categories, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points.

The Pacers will look to protect home court and avoid falling behind early, which has been a recurring issue. Indiana is fortunate not to be down 0–2 in the series, having only led for 0.3 seconds in Game 1. In Game 2, they shot 45% from the field, also made 14 threes, and even had more depth scoring than OKC. However, the Thunder's improved shooting efficiency and Indiana's continued turnover problems made the difference. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 17 points and will look to deliver another clutch performance in Game 3.

Spread

Thunder -5 (-111)

Pacers +5 (-103)

Moneyline

Thunder -196

Pacers +182

Total

OVER 228.5 (-103)

UNDER 228.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Thunder vs Pacers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Oklahoma City's last nine games.

Oklahoma City is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Oklahoma City is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

Indiana is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

Indiana is 14-5 SU in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Indiana's last five games against Oklahoma City.

Thunder vs Pacers Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker, F - Out

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Thunder vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

Oklahoma City is ranked fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. The scoring has been consistent for them in both games, and the defense appears to be trending upward. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. He has scored at least 34 points in both games this series and nearly recorded a double-double in Game 2. OKC has been a different team on the road this postseason, with most games being close wins or losses.

Indiana is ranked seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Their scoring is slightly trending down, and the defense needs to tighten up as games progress. Pascal Siakam leads the team in points per game and has been consistent in this series, nearly averaging a double-double. The Pacers are 6–2 at home this postseason, and like OKC, their offense can get hot in stretches.