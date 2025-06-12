Grant Williams Teams Up With Charlotte Library To Boost Summer Reading for All Ages

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Grant Williams #2 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on September 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Charlotte's basketball star, Grant Williams, has kicked off a free reading initiative with the local library system. The program aims to keep county residents turning pages all summer long.

"That's why programs like Summer Break: Ready, Set, Read... are so important," said Williams to WCNC. "They help make reading fun, accessible, and part of everyday life — especially during the summer months when learning can take a backseat."

Studies link reading for fun to academic success. Kids who pick up books regularly score higher on tests and excel in class. The summer program wants to keep young minds sharp when school's out.

The NBA forward credits books for shaping his path. "Honestly, I grew up surrounded by books — my mom was all about education. I know firsthand how reading can unlock your imagination, help you grow, and honestly, just be a great escape."

At cmlibrary.org/summer, participants track reading minutes, tackle book-related tasks, and win prizes. The program welcomes readers of any age who live in the county.

Williams shared his reading tricks with students. "I try to 'block out' time — just like I block shots! Whether it's a few minutes in the morning or during a flight, I sneak in chapters when I can."

Want your kids to read more? Read together each day. Let them pick what interests them. Show them you read, too. Chat about stories. Set aside specific times for books.

The basketball star suggests starting with what grabs attention: maybe sports stories or comics. This makes reading feel less like work and more like fun.