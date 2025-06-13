Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Jovan Luki #4 of Philadelphia Union kicks the ball against Inter Miami during the second half of the match at Subaru Park on May 24, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union is the hottest club in Major League Soccer, and this time, the betting odds reflect that fact. Philadelphia goes into this Saturday's match with visiting Charlotte FC having put another double-digit unbeaten streak together, hoping to add three more points at 7:30 p.m. EST .

Charlotte isn't viewed as a dangerous threat to upset Philly's streak. However, the Crown's attack has hit a high point over the Carolina team's last few dates. Charlotte scored thrice to upset Columbus 3-2 behind striker Patrick Agyemang's brace two MLS rounds ago, followed by four more goals (including one from Agyemang) in the fixtures to follow. Charlotte has three attackers with at least five goals this year.

If Philadelphia isn't favored by as many as three goals in exact score predictions, it means that Las Vegas expects Charlotte to add at least one goal to a soaring O/U (3) total. Is a clean sheet more likely for Philly?

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.75 (-115)

Philadelphia Union -0.75 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +330

Philadelphia Union -135

Draw +300

Total

Over 3 (+102)

Under 3 (-122)

The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Philadelphia is unbeaten in its last 11 matches across competitions.

The Union has allowed at least two goals in three straight league dates at home.

Charlotte FC has scored 10 combined goals in its last four appearances.

Totals have gone over in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Charlotte FC fans are upset that center-back Andrew Privett has not been called to the USMNT, despite U.S. soccer's profound lack of able bodies going into this month's Concacaf Gold Cup. Privett has become the rock on a team that can't otherwise seem to attack and defend at the same time. "He quickly transitioned to defense (in 2023), showing rare adaptability," brags analyst Bruno Lopez of Soy Futbol.

The bad vibes of Team USA are good news for Charlotte, insofar as keeping a roster intact through the ragged MLS slate of June and July. Privett will come in handy against Philadelphia Union attackers like Tai Baribo, who leads the MLS with 13 goals. Baribo's teammate Quinn Sullivan has seven assists in 2025.