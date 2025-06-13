Thunder vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 11: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr – Pool/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to steal Game 4 on the road and turn this into a best-of-three series, with home court advantage back in their favor.

The Thunder lost Game 3 on the road, 116-107. OKC had a strong first quarter, and the offense remained consistent until the fourth quarter, where they were outscored 32-18. The Thunder shot 46% from the field, made 10 three-pointers, and converted 23 free throws. Points in the paint were fairly even, but OKC needs to limit the turnovers. Jalen Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points.

The Indiana Pacers look to take a 3-1 series lead and move one win away from capturing their first NBA Championship. Indiana tightened up its defense just enough and shot 51% from the field. Despite a slow start, the Pacers closed both halves strong. Indiana did what it usually does, and that is winning the critical moments and seizing momentum at the right time. Bennedict Mathurin led the team in scoring with 27 points, and the Pacers got a boost from their depth scoring.

Spread

Thunder -6 (-106)

Pacers +6 (-106)

Moneyline

Thunder -216

Pacers +199

Total

OVER 227 (-105)

UNDER 227 (-106)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Thunder vs Pacers Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Oklahoma City is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Oklahoma City is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games against Indiana.

Indiana is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

Indiana is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Indiana's last six games against Oklahoma City.

Thunder vs Pacers Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker, F - Out

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Thunder vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. However, both their scoring and defensive performance dipped in Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. For the first time in four playoff games, SGA didn't score at least 34 points, finishing with 24 in Game 3. OKC needs to be sharp on both ends of the court from start to finish, as they were in Game 2.

Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Their scoring remained consistent, and the defense stepped up similarly to Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists per game and nearly recorded a triple-double in Game 3. The Pacers need to continue protecting their home court and get off to a strong start in Game 4. They've proven effective at closing games, whether trailing or leading late, but that strategy may not always work against the top-seeded Thunder.