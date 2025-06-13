Thunder vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to steal Game 4 on the road and turn this into a best-of-three series, with home court advantage back in their favor.
The Thunder lost Game 3 on the road, 116-107. OKC had a strong first quarter, and the offense remained consistent until the fourth quarter, where they were outscored 32-18. The Thunder shot 46% from the field, made 10 three-pointers, and converted 23 free throws. Points in the paint were fairly even, but OKC needs to limit the turnovers. Jalen Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points.
The Indiana Pacers look to take a 3-1 series lead and move one win away from capturing their first NBA Championship. Indiana tightened up its defense just enough and shot 51% from the field. Despite a slow start, the Pacers closed both halves strong. Indiana did what it usually does, and that is winning the critical moments and seizing momentum at the right time. Bennedict Mathurin led the team in scoring with 27 points, and the Pacers got a boost from their depth scoring.
Spread
- Thunder -6 (-106)
- Pacers +6 (-106)
Moneyline
- Thunder -216
- Pacers +199
Total
- OVER 227 (-105)
- UNDER 227 (-106)
*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Thunder vs Pacers Betting Trends
- Oklahoma City is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- Oklahoma City is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
- Oklahoma City is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games against Indiana.
- Indiana is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.
- Indiana is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Indiana's last six games against Oklahoma City.
Thunder vs Pacers Injury Reports
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic, G - Out
Indiana Pacers
- Jarace Walker, F - Out
- Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out
Thunder vs Pacers Predictions and Picks
Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. However, both their scoring and defensive performance dipped in Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. For the first time in four playoff games, SGA didn't score at least 34 points, finishing with 24 in Game 3. OKC needs to be sharp on both ends of the court from start to finish, as they were in Game 2.
Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Their scoring remained consistent, and the defense stepped up similarly to Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists per game and nearly recorded a triple-double in Game 3. The Pacers need to continue protecting their home court and get off to a strong start in Game 4. They've proven effective at closing games, whether trailing or leading late, but that strategy may not always work against the top-seeded Thunder.
OKC has controlled the flow in all three games but finds itself down two games to one. The Pacers have consistently found ways to win throughout the postseason, even in games where they've been outplayed for most of the time. The Thunder have looked like a different team on the road and may either narrowly win this game or just fall short. Either way, it's shaping up to be a grind-it-out battle with the potential to shift the momentum of the series.