Pacers vs Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total

The Indiana Pacers look to steal Game 5 on the road and earn the chance to close out their first NBA title at home in Game 6.

The Pacers lost Game 4 at home, 111-104. Indiana led for most of the game, winning every quarter by a few points, except the fourth, where they were outscored 31-17. For once, it was Indiana who let a solid lead slip away in the final period. They shot 42% from the field and had a significant edge from beyond the arc, making 11 threes to OKC's 3. However, turnovers remained an issue, and they allowed the Thunder too many trips to the free-throw line. Pascal Siakam led the team with 20 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder regained home-court advantage and turned this into a best-of-three series. OKC stayed within reach throughout the game and surged ahead with clutch play in the fourth quarter. They even backdoor covered the -6.5 spread in Game 4. The Thunder shot 47% from the field and made 34 free throws. They also dominated in rebounds and points in the paint. Several of OKC's top players stepped up, as Chet Holmgren recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 35 points.

Spread

Pacers +9.5 (-104)

Thunder -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers +344

Thunder -392

Total

OVER 225 (-103)

UNDER 225 (-113)

*The above data was collected on June 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Thunder Betting Trends

Indiana is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Indiana's last nine games.

Indiana is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Oklahoma City's last five games.

Oklahoma City is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Oklahoma City is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Pacers vs Thunder Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker, F - Out

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Pacers vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Indiana is ranked seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Obi Toppin leads the team in field goal percentage and has shot well throughout the series, except for Game 2. The Pacers have been underdogs in every game of this series but have still managed to pull off a few upset wins. On the road, however, they've trailed for most of the time.

OKC ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in field goal percentage. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. He returned to form in Game 4, scoring in the mid-30s once again. Most of OKC's home wins this postseason have looked comfortable, and after their Game 1 collapse, they responded with a convincing double-digit victory in Game 2.