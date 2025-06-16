Two Clemson Legends Set To Join Athletic Program’s Ring of Honor

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 05: A general view during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 05, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images for ONIT)

In 2025, Clemson will add two giants of its sports history to the Ring of Honor. The school picked Michael Dean Perry, a fierce defender, and Larry Penley, who led golf teams to glory, for this top award.

On the field from '84 to '87, Perry struck fear into offenses. He won ACC Player of the Year and helped win two titles. Later, he made the Pro Bowl six times while playing for Cleveland.

At the helm for 38 years, Penley built a golf powerhouse. His squads made it to 37 NCAA events and won 83 times. The peak came in '03 with a national title win that stunned the sports world.

Officials will pick a date this fall for the honors. Perry becomes number 11 in football's elite group, standing with stars Butler, Kinard, and Spiller in the Ring.

The Browns saw Perry's talent, drafting him in round two. He proved them right, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His skills put him in both South Carolina halls of fame.

Through five different decades, Penley showed his skill. Ten times they named him ACC's best coach. His teams took ten ACC titles, with a sweet win in his final year. No other ACC golf coach has won more.

The '03 season stands alone. That year, his team did what none had done before: they swept every big title. They beat Oklahoma State at home to grab the NCAA crown.

Penley's work shows in his players' success. He trained 17 who made it to the PGA Tour and 33 All-Americans. Now he joins three star players, Byrd, Johnson, and Warren, in the Ring.