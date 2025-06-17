NBA’s Miles Bridges Runs Free Sports Camp, Gets 200 Kids Moving and Dreaming

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 01: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets walks off the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets during their game at Spectrum Center on February 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

At Providence Day School, Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets brought sports to life for 200 local kids. The Saturday event drew 8- to 12-year-olds from across Charlotte's neighborhoods.

"Just a bunch of kids having fun. Whether it's soccer, basketball, football, or hula hoop, it's just fun for the kids to be here right now," said Bridges to Carolina Sports Live.

Stars from various sports stepped in to support. Austin Corbett from the Panthers joined the action. Players from Charlotte FC and Olympic athletes added their skills to the mix.

One young participant showed wisdom beyond her years when asked about racing the pro. "I'm good, but I'm not that good," she said.

Free to Play Camps founder Carson Dennis spoke about the guest list. "I know we have Austin Corbett from the Panthers. We have a bunch of Charlotte FC guys. We even have some Olympians too."

Born in Flint, Michigan, Bridges credits his hometown stars for his drive to give back. "The NBA guys from Flint, Michigan. The Mateen Cleaves, the Morris Petersons. Those types of guys."

By making the camp free, Bridges knocked down barriers. Kids tried new sports, played games, and discovered fresh interests.

Watching kids sprint and laugh across the fields left an impact on the NBA star. "It's kind of overwhelming. I'm going with the flow," he shared, taking in the scene.