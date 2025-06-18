Charlotte Knights Add Weekly Dog Nights, Dinosaur Events to Summer Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of Truist Field, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Starting this summer at Truist Field, baseball fans can bring their dogs to watch the Charlotte Knights play each Wednesday. The team has also added prehistoric-themed activities and light shows to their schedule.

"Bark in the Park has always been about community," said Kendall Smith, spokesperson for the Charlotte Knights to WCNC. "By teaming up with a local shelter, we're not just celebrating our love for dogs—we're helping them find forever homes."

Wednesday games will feature special treats for both humans and their four-legged friends. Pet owners won't pay extra for their dogs to attend. At select games, a nearby shelter will showcase adoptable pups.

Young fans can step back in time during the new prehistoric adventure days. They'll meet massive moving dinosaurs, search for buried bones, and snap photos at special spots around the stadium. Games and activities will keep kids busy between innings.

The sky will light up after each Friday game throughout the season. Independence Day brings an extra spectacular display with red, white, and blue festivities.

On June 21st, the first thousand kids through the gates will receive free team uniforms to take home.

The summer schedule brims with activities. Sunday base runs welcome young fans onto the field. Special theme nights transport visitors into worlds of mystery with Scooby-Doo, action with superheroes, and magic with princesses.