Thunder vs Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 16: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots a layup in front of Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers as Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nate Billings – Pool/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to finish off the Indiana Pacers on the road and bring home their first NBA Championship.

The Thunder won Game 5 at home, 120-109. OKC built a 14-point halftime lead and never looked back. They shot a modest 42% from the field but won the game through free throws and points off turnovers. Jalen Williams led the way with 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists. Oklahoma City will aim to improve its shooting efficiency and maintain its strong starts.

The Pacers will look to keep their championship hopes alive and force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City. In Game 5, Indiana shot 45% from the field, made 11 threes, and hit 24 free throws. They had solid depth scoring, but committed 22 turnovers, and that usually is a recipe for defeat. Pascal Siakam led the team with 28 points. The Pacers need to establish their rhythm early, keep pace with OKC, and close strong in the fourth quarter.

Spread

Thunder -6.5 (-101)

Pacers +6.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Thunder -227

Pacers +199

Total

Over 222 (-110)

222 (-110) Under 222 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Thunder vs Pacers Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of Oklahoma City's last six games.

Oklahoma City is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

Indiana is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

Indiana is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games at home.

Indiana is 6-3 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against Oklahoma City.

Thunder vs Pacers Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G — Out.

Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker, F — Out.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG — Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 6.

Isaiah Jackson, SF — Out.

Thunder vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage, and he has scored at least 31 points in four of the five games in this series. The Thunder have been favored in every game, their young core is playing well, they've consistently gotten to the free-throw line, and they've been the best team all season. Now, they just need to finish the job and play clutch basketball in the fourth quarter if it's close.

Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists but just had one of his worst games of the postseason, scoring only four points in Game 5. He may be questionable for Game 6, but he'll likely suit up. The Pacers need some of his late-game magic, and he's been a key reason for their playoff run, delivering at least one clutch shot in every series. Indiana also needs to take better care of the ball, knock down more threes, and get back to shooting over 50% from the field.

Best Bet: Over