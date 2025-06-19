Thunder vs Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to finish off the Indiana Pacers on the road and bring home their first NBA Championship. The Thunder won Game 5 at home, 120-109. OKC…
The Thunder won Game 5 at home, 120-109. OKC built a 14-point halftime lead and never looked back. They shot a modest 42% from the field but won the game through free throws and points off turnovers. Jalen Williams led the way with 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists. Oklahoma City will aim to improve its shooting efficiency and maintain its strong starts.
The Pacers will look to keep their championship hopes alive and force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City. In Game 5, Indiana shot 45% from the field, made 11 threes, and hit 24 free throws. They had solid depth scoring, but committed 22 turnovers, and that usually is a recipe for defeat. Pascal Siakam led the team with 28 points. The Pacers need to establish their rhythm early, keep pace with OKC, and close strong in the fourth quarter.
Spread
- Thunder -6.5 (-101)
- Pacers +6.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Thunder -227
- Pacers +199
Total
- Over 222 (-110)
- Under 222 (-104)
*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Thunder vs Pacers Betting Trends
- Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone under in four of Oklahoma City's last six games.
- Oklahoma City is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.
- Indiana is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.
- Indiana is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games at home.
- Indiana is 6-3 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against Oklahoma City.
Thunder vs Pacers Injury Reports
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic, G — Out.
Indiana Pacers
- Jarace Walker, F — Out.
- Tyrese Haliburton, PG — Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 6.
- Isaiah Jackson, SF — Out.
Thunder vs Pacers Predictions and Picks
Oklahoma City ranks fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage, and he has scored at least 31 points in four of the five games in this series. The Thunder have been favored in every game, their young core is playing well, they've consistently gotten to the free-throw line, and they've been the best team all season. Now, they just need to finish the job and play clutch basketball in the fourth quarter if it's close.
Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists but just had one of his worst games of the postseason, scoring only four points in Game 5. He may be questionable for Game 6, but he'll likely suit up. The Pacers need some of his late-game magic, and he's been a key reason for their playoff run, delivering at least one clutch shot in every series. Indiana also needs to take better care of the ball, knock down more threes, and get back to shooting over 50% from the field.
Best Bet: Over
The last two home games for the Pacers have come down to the fourth quarter. With this being an elimination game for Indiana, their stars and efficient shooting should show up. Both teams get to the free-throw line often, and SGA will likely have another big game.