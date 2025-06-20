Security Worries Hang Over Charlotte’s FIFA Club World Cup Games

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 01: General view inside the stadium during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

A deleted social media update from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about safety measures at Charlotte's FIFA Club World Cup matches has sparked unease. The post vanished just days before Sunday's opening game at Bank of America Stadium.

The agency pulled back their statement about being "suited and booted, ready to provide security for the first round of games." This move left many wondering about safety plans. "It gives me a lot of concern about the attendees, who largely will be coming from a variety of countries around the world," said Jordan Lopez to WCNC Charlotte.

The news has split the soccer community. Jorge Gonzales put it plainly: "Soccer is very embedded into the Latin community, and it's tough because there are people that want to see, you know, their team play, but they have to be careful."

So far, no Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff have shown up at other U.S. venues hosting FIFA Club World Cup matches. Hector Vaca told WBTV, "Everybody is angry, the immigrant community is also very concerned."

Bank of America Stadium will host four matches starting this weekend. Real Madrid takes on Mexico's C.F. Pachuca in the opener Sunday at 3 p.m.

Local officials stay quiet about safety plans. Questions sent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Customs and Border Protection, and the mayor's office remain unanswered.

Leaders urge fans to know their rights. Vaca stressed the need to talk with legal experts before attending any games.

The situation could hurt local businesses, warns Rusty Price of Camino. "I'm hoping that this isn't going to hurt the economy of Charlotte, which affects all of us," he stated.

An event organizer confirmed standard game-day security measures will stay in place. Big events often get help from federal groups.