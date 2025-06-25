PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte FC vs Sporting KC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Jovan Lukic #4 of Philadelphia Union knocks down Kerwin Vargas #18 of Charlotte FC at Subaru Park on June 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

There are a lot of MLS odds giving the league's improving teams credit this week. Charlotte's betting line to beat Sporting KC is not one of those instances. The Crown and the Wizards will meet in Kansas City, Kansas tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST, with Kansas City's equal betting action defying a 4-4-10 MLS record.

Sporting KC is a famous brand in a slump, causing Las Vegas to wonder if the club is due to bounce back in the summer. Head coach Kerry Zavagnin's squad took only two points from a pair of games against nascent MLS clubs St. Louis and San Diego on May 14 and May 17, respectively, then lost three of its next four.

There's a good reason for Charlotte's skeptical odds, though. Missing the star striker Patrick Agyemang to U.S. national team duty, it's a wonder The Crown has helped inspire the bout's O/U (3) sportsbook total.

Spread

  • Charlotte FC Ev (-112)
  • Sporting KC Ev (-108)

Moneyline

  • Charlotte FC +155
  • Sporting KC +160
  • Draw +270

Total

  • Over 3 (-105)
  • Under 3 (-115)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Charlotte has scored 11 combined goals in its last five appearances.
  • Charlotte FC has gone 1-5 in games on the road since May 6.
  • Sporting KC has won once in its last seven appearances.
  • Two past Charlotte-KC contests have totaled 11 goals.

Charlotte FC vs Sporting KC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

  • Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.
  • Forward Patrick Agyemang is out on national team duty.
  • Defender Tim Ream is out on national team duty.
  • Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Sporting KC

  • Defender Zorhan Bassong is out on national team duty.
  • Midfielder Nemanja Radoja is out with a quad injury.
  • Defender Dany Rosero is out with an ankle injury.
  • Defender Robert Voloder is out with a clavicle injury.

Charlotte FC vs Sporting KC Predictions and Picks

Charlotte could savor the chance to beat a vulnerable host in any circumstance. Eric Hansen of Charlotte FC's homepage laments how well the Crown played against the Philadelphia Union last round, only to lose 2-1 after surrendering the winning goal in injury time from the Union's rookie forward Markus Anderson.

The blogger argues that Charlotte has faced "absolute bangers" from quality opponents over the last few rounds of league play. Charlotte's last turn against a weaker foe was a routine 2-0 win over Toronto. Galatasaray loaner Wilfried Zaha is among four Crown strikers with five goals or more in 2025.

Can the Wizards provide another "banger" to hand Charlotte its 10th league loss? Probably not, but with Agyemang missing for the visitors, the most probable outcome is a draw at Children's Mercy Park.

Kurt BoyerWriter
