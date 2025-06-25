Venus Williams, Leading American Stars Ready for Charlotte Tennis Showcase in December

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Venus Williams attends as Dove & Venus Williams Team Up On The First Ever Limited-Edition Dove Beauty Bar To #KeepHerConfident and Celebrate Building Body Confidence For Girls In Sports at LAVAN Midtown on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dove)

Top tennis stars will light up the Spectrum Center on December 4. The Charlotte Invitational brings Venus Williams, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz together for an all-American showdown.

The first event drew a packed crowd of 16,194. It brought $4.4 million to local businesses, based on data from the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

"Last year validated that Charlotte is a tennis city, and we're thrilled to build on that momentum with the return of this unparalleled event," said Will Pitts per WCNC.

The night features Williams against Keys in singles action. On the men's side, Tiafoe meets Fritz. Both Keys and Tiafoe won their matches at last year's event, setting up intense rematches.

Williams steps back into Charlotte after a long wait. She last played here in 2006, winning against sister Serena 6-3, 6-3 during their special tour stop.

At 45, the tennis icon hasn't competed in 2025. Her final match came at Miami's big tournament in March 2024, where she exited early.

Major brands stand behind the event. American Airlines, Belk, Charlotte tourism officials and Hendrick cars lead the support. Tennis Channel broadcasts nationwide, while WSOC-TV covers locally. Spanish fans can watch on Telemundo.