Queens University Completes NCAA Division I Move, Gains Championship Access

After three years of changes, Queens University of Charlotte will hit a big mark on July 1. The school finishes its switch to NCAA Division I, opening the door for teams to join major tournaments.

"It is definitely an exciting time to be a part of the Queens University of Charlotte community," said Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout per WCNC. "I'm extremely proud of the athletes, coaches, and staff who have worked tremendously hard during the NCAA reclassification process to continue to exude who the Royals are in the classroom, in the community, and in competition."

The switch started in May 2022 when the school joined the Atlantic Sun Conference. In January, NCAA leaders sped up the usual wait time with a special vote.

Students kept their grades high through the big change. Athletes scored an average 3.45 GPA twice since 2022. More than 400 students hit above a 3.3 GPA this year.

The success went past just good grades. A whopping 346 students scored above 3.7, while 65 got straight A's with perfect 4.0s. Spring saw 118 athletes walk across the stage with new degrees.

On the field, teams made their mark too. The men's swim squad grabbed Queens' first ASUN win. Track stars won 16 times in both indoor and outdoor meets.

"Congratulations to Queens University of Charlotte on achieving active Division I Membership," said ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon per QC News. "From day one, Queens has demonstrated a firm commitment to the principles of Division I Membership, a dedication to the enhancement of the student-athlete experience, and has competed at a high level within the Atlantic Sun Conference."

Queens runs 23 sports teams. While most play in ASUN, the men's volleyball team plays in the Midwest League. Field hockey stands on its own as an independent team.

During the three-year climb to Division I, teams made it to playoffs 45 times. The men's basketball squad reached the ASUN semifinals and got a spot in the CBI tournament.