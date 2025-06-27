Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 25: Jack Elliott #3 of Chicago Fire controls the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field on June 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

All of a sudden, the Chicago Fire's betting markets are burning. Chicago has turned into a "minus"-odds favorite's moneyline pick to defeat visiting Charlotte FC this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Chicago's popularity as a sportsbook pick belies the Fire's ongoing lack of success at Soldier Field. This weekend's hosts lost 0-1 to a reserve-laden Philadelphia Union squad on Wednesday, partially due to Chicago's injuries piling up to nullify Philadelphia's lineup omissions from its national team call-ups.

Charlotte's best striker is playing for Team USA in the Gold Cup. Nonetheless, there must be something in Chicago's flaky form that impresses speculators, or another angle on Charlotte that scares them away.

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.5 (-115)

Chicago Fire -0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +260

Chicago Fire -110

Draw +295

Total

Over 3.25 (-102)

Under 3.25 (-118)

The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in eight of Charlotte's last nine MLS matches.

Charlotte FC has lost three of its last four contests.

Chicago is 1-4-3 in its last eight home games in league play.

Charlotte is 5-0-2 in the head-to-head matchup.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Forward Patrick Agyemang is out on national team duty.

Defender Tim Ream is out on national team duty.

Chicago Fire

Goalkeeper Chris Brady is out on national team duty.

Defender Christopher Cupps is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Rominigue Kouame is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is out for personal reasons.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Carlos Teran is out with a lower-body injury.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

Analysts recall that the missing Patrick Agyemang was all that Charlotte had going for it in Chicago's 4-1 victory at Bank of America Stadium this spring. The USMNT forward's goal was merely a consolation, as Charlotte's midfield was trampled to the tune of 10 accurate Chicago shots and a brace from the Fire's Brian Gutierrez. The Crown beat Columbus in the next game, doing little to thrill its supporters since.

Las Vegas goal-total predictions for Saturday's clash are off the charts. In a tremendous reprieve for the match and the league in general, the weather in the Rust Belt is cooling off. But it's hard to scout how easily Philly's backup footballers were able to shut down Chicago on Wednesday and think Charlotte's defenders are in for an impossible task at Soldier Field, where the Fire has one win in eight games.