Charlotte Knights Ready for Southeast’s Biggest Fireworks Show at July 3rd SkyShow

At Truist Field, the Charlotte Knights will light up the night with their annual SkyShow on July 3rd at 6:05 p.m. The stadium will burst with color during what planners say tops all other firework shows in the Southeast.

"The SkyShow is one of our favorite nights of the year. It's more than just a ballgame — it's a celebration of Charlotte, family, and the freedoms we enjoy. It's our way of bringing the community together under one sky," said Kendall Smith to WCNC.

Baseball fans will watch the Knights take on their rivals, the Durham Bulls. The action starts at 6:05 p.m., but early birds can catch special pre-game activities.

Once the final player crosses home plate, bright bursts will paint the sky. Music fills the air as sparks dance against Charlotte's towering buildings.

"Every year, we push to make the fireworks bigger and better," Smith said. "It's a tradition people look forward to all year long — the oohs and aahs from the crowd never get old."

Visitors won't go hungry. Vendors scatter throughout the stadium, selling hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks as the sun sets over the field.

Seats are filling fast, according to stadium staff. Fans should hurry to buy tickets at the field's office or through the Knights' website.