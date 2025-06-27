David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Gives $10M To Help Fight Hunger Across Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 26: Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (L) and his wife, Nicole, speak during a press conference for the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

A $10 million grant from the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will support ten food banks in the Carolinas. This marks the largest one-time gift in the group's history.

"When we learned of the growing strain on our partner food banks, it was important for us to respond and to do so quickly," said the Teppers to The Charlotte Observer. "Our communities are facing a food crisis and each of these organizations are on the front lines addressing that basic need."

Food banks now struggle with dwindling support and higher costs. The end of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food Purchase Assistance program in March cut off vital funds. Many pantries now stretch their budgets thin.

"It comes at such an important time, as we're seeing major reductions in our government funding," said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina, to WCNC.

The funds will reach across both states. Recipients include the Albemarle bank, Central and Eastern NC bank, Golden Harvest, Harvest Hope, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Lowcountry bank, MANNA bank, plus three Second Harvest sites.

"People are out of money," said Janette Kinard, Executive Director of Champion House of Care in Charlotte, to WCNC. "They're not receiving their benefits, and kids are out of school. Mothers are trying to figure out, 'how am I going to feed my family?'"

Starting in 2026, each food bank will get more yearly support. This builds on the $1.3 million yearly grants from February 2025, which went up 15% from 2024.