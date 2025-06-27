Spectrum Center Launches $250M Arena Upgrade, Add 1,400 Lower Bowl Seats

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 03: A general view of the court during the second half of a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Work has started on the final stage of a $250 million makeover at the Spectrum Center. The changes will bring 1,400 new seats near the court and transform spaces where fans spend time.

"One of the most challenging things when you do a project like this is how do you tell the story and paint the picture before fans can walk in and experience it," said Mike Behan, Hornets chief business and revenue officer, to Yahoo Sports.

A preview space now sits in the Fifth Third Center, showing what's ahead. Fresh seats will fill each section, while the walkways and special areas will get complete updates.

"What you're seeing today in facilities is creating more authenticity. Bringing the community into the building," Behan said. "And really allowing that to be the story you're telling."

Workers have begun the last round of updates. By next fall, fans will find new spots to mix and mingle throughout game nights.

At the preview site, future ticket holders can study detailed plans. This gives them a clear picture of the changes before work wraps up.

"Really, what we're seeing across the facility space, the arena space, fans want an opportunity to spend more time socializing," Behan said. The updated design adds areas where people can gather while watching games.

New displays will tell stories from past seasons through art and exhibits. Fresh seats will fill the building, with added rows putting spectators closer to games.