Lenovo Secures Naming Rights for Carolina Hurricanes Arena in Tech Partnership Deal

The Hurricanes’ arena will now be called Lenovo Center. The deal brings new tech systems to North Carolina’s only major title-winning team. Their partner’s Western hub sits right in Raleigh….

Jim Mayhew

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: A general view of Lenovo Arena prior to Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes' arena will now be called Lenovo Center. The deal brings new tech systems to North Carolina's only major title-winning team. Their partner's Western hub sits right in Raleigh.

"Lenovo is a member of our local community," said Glenn Johnson, CIO of the Hurricanes, per Lenovo News. "With one of their two major headquarters located just down the road, they've been calling Raleigh home for over twenty years. It was our biggest strategic advantage to partner with them and take us to the next level."

Old tech got the boot. In came Lenovo's ThinkAgile VX system. Stats and game breakdowns now process three times quicker than before.

"Each game needs hundreds of staff working as one," Johnson said. "Our Lenovo tech keeps it all running smooth."

The system tracks players and pucks in real time. Coaches check live stats on bench-side tablets. "We process millions of data points during games," explained Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the Hurricanes. The speed makes a big difference.

But there's more to come. Plans are set for the area around the stadium. "We're giving the whole district a makeover," Doug Warf, team president, stated. "We're transforming it into a cutting-edge smart city with concert venues, retail, restaurants, and efficient parking arrangements. With this technology investment, we're looking for new ways to excite our fans and bring them closer to the sport they love."

Back in 2006, the team grabbed the Stanley Cup, the state's first pro title. They moved south from Hartford in '97, leaving their Whalers name behind.

The building stands as more than just a hockey spot. It's where people shop, eat, and work. Fresh tech will run both daily tasks and game events with better speed and skill.

