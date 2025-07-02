PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shawn Lynch Takes Over as Charlotte Checkers President

Monday marked a shift in leadership at the Charlotte Checkers when Shawn Lynch stepped into the president’s role. Tera Black, who spent nearly two decades with the team, moved to an advisory…

Jim Mayhew

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: Members of the Charlotte Checkers wait their turn to hoist the Calder Cup after game Five of the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena on June 08, 2019 in Rosemont, Illinois. The Checkers defeated the Wolves 5-3 to win the Calder Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Monday marked a shift in leadership at the Charlotte Checkers when Shawn Lynch stepped into the president's role. Tera Black, who spent nearly two decades with the team, moved to an advisory spot.

Lynch's path to the top started in 2003 as an intern. By 2013, he had worked his way up to senior vice president. "My 21 seasons here have allowed me to grow an immense respect for the Checkers organization and the city that supports it," said Lynch in a statement released to The Charlotte Observer.

As the AHL's sole female chief operating officer, Black broke ground in hockey management. She made history on the Executive Committee for the league's Board of Governors as its first woman member. Her rise began in 2006 as vice president before taking the COO spot in 2008.

"After 19 incredible seasons, I've decided it's time for a new chapter — one that gives me more time to focus on life outside the arena, especially my family and pursuing new interests," Black wrote in her statement.

Black's time at the helm saw big strides. Women filled half the front office spots by 2023. She brought home the AHL Eastern Conference's Award of Excellence in Community Service four times. Her name made history on the Calder Cup, a first for any woman.

The change comes after a strong showing in 2024-25. While the team fell short in the Calder Cup Finals against Abbotsford, they set new marks in business growth across all areas.

Through Lynch's tenure, the club saw major shifts. They jumped leagues, switched arenas, won it all in 2019, and made history with Charlotte's first outdoor pro hockey match last January.

Andy Kaufmann's Zawyer Sports & Entertainment bought the team last year. Their sports portfolio spans teams in Jacksonville, Savannah, and Greensboro.

As Lynch takes charge of daily operations, fans await the upcoming 2025-26 schedule, set for release this summer.

CharlotteCharlotte CheckersHockeySports
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
9 Charlotte-Area Spots Light Up With Fourth of July Fireworks
Local News9 Charlotte-Area Spots Light Up With Fourth of July FireworksJim Mayhew
Lenovo Secures Naming Rights for Carolina Hurricanes Arena in Tech Partnership Deal
Local NewsLenovo Secures Naming Rights for Carolina Hurricanes Arena in Tech Partnership DealJim Mayhew
Fourth of July fireworks are seen from the field after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on July 4, 2024
Local NewsCharlotte Knights Ready for Southeast’s Biggest Fireworks Show at July 3rd SkyShowJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect