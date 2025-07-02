Shawn Lynch Takes Over as Charlotte Checkers President

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: Members of the Charlotte Checkers wait their turn to hoist the Calder Cup after game Five of the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena on June 08, 2019 in Rosemont, Illinois. The Checkers defeated the Wolves 5-3 to win the Calder Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Monday marked a shift in leadership at the Charlotte Checkers when Shawn Lynch stepped into the president's role. Tera Black, who spent nearly two decades with the team, moved to an advisory spot.

Lynch's path to the top started in 2003 as an intern. By 2013, he had worked his way up to senior vice president. "My 21 seasons here have allowed me to grow an immense respect for the Checkers organization and the city that supports it," said Lynch in a statement released to The Charlotte Observer.

As the AHL's sole female chief operating officer, Black broke ground in hockey management. She made history on the Executive Committee for the league's Board of Governors as its first woman member. Her rise began in 2006 as vice president before taking the COO spot in 2008.

"After 19 incredible seasons, I've decided it's time for a new chapter — one that gives me more time to focus on life outside the arena, especially my family and pursuing new interests," Black wrote in her statement.

Black's time at the helm saw big strides. Women filled half the front office spots by 2023. She brought home the AHL Eastern Conference's Award of Excellence in Community Service four times. Her name made history on the Calder Cup, a first for any woman.

The change comes after a strong showing in 2024-25. While the team fell short in the Calder Cup Finals against Abbotsford, they set new marks in business growth across all areas.

Through Lynch's tenure, the club saw major shifts. They jumped leagues, switched arenas, won it all in 2019, and made history with Charlotte's first outdoor pro hockey match last January.

Andy Kaufmann's Zawyer Sports & Entertainment bought the team last year. Their sports portfolio spans teams in Jacksonville, Savannah, and Greensboro.