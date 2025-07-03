Charlotte 49ers Hit Major Milestone With Sold-Out Season Tickets Before $70M Stadium Upgrade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 6: Fans celebrate after the Charlotte 49ers defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls at Dale F. Halton Arena on January 6, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

For the first time in school history, the Charlotte 49ers have sold every season ticket. More than 6,000 fans bought seats months before the planned $70 million stadium changes start.

"Our fans have rallied behind Coach Albin and this team, and the excitement for the season is off the charts," said Mike Hill in a statement per Axios Charlotte.

Workers will add 2,400 seats above the student section on the east side. After the work finishes, Jerry Richardson Stadium will fit 17,700 people, with extra spots for standing room.

Last year showed strong signs of growing fan support. Packed crowds filled the stands for four home games. The biggest turnout ever came against Appalachian State in 2019, with 19,151 fans watching.

A prime-time clash with North Carolina starts the home schedule on September 6 at 7 p.m. The game marks Bill Belichick's first away contest as the Tar Heels' leader.

Before that, the team starts its year at Bank of America Stadium. They'll face Appalachian State in the Duke's Mayo Classic on August 29. It's their first shot at playing in an NFL venue.

Want tickets? Mark July 8 on your calendar. That's when single-game seats go up for grabs. Three-game packages with the UNC match are ready now. Single tickets for the Carolina game might show up later, if any stay unsold.