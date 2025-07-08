NCAA Adds Extra Game to College Basketball Regular Season Starting 2026

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – MARCH 22: A detailed view of the NCAA logo on the shirt of an official in the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena on March 22, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Starting in 2026-27, college basketball teams can play 32 regular-season games instead of 31. The NCAA Division I Council approved this change.

Teams won't face restrictions tied to multi-team events anymore. "Multiple high-major coaches told CBS Sports in recent months that they are actively pursuing and hoping to play a nonconference game in the midst of the conference season moving forward, finding benefits in advance of postseason play in March," said Matt Norlander per USA Today.

Current rules let teams pick between two options: 28 games plus three MTE games, or 29 games with two MTE games. The updated system gives teams freedom to schedule 32 games any way they want.

Big changes are coming to the ACC. They're cutting conference games to 18 from 20 next season. Non-conference games will jump from 11 to 13, pushing for more big matchups outside the conference.

What's driving these changes? The NCAA wants simpler rules. Conference shifts pushed for updates, too. Schools can still choose to play fewer games if they want.

NIL deals might turn MTEs into bigger events with four games each. Look at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas: they're already doing three games per team.