RiverDogs Set for Six-Day Island Theme Series in Charleston

Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on July 2, 2013 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

At Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, a six-game clash between the Charleston RiverDogs and Columbia Fireflies starts July 8. The stadium turns tropical with island fun and special shirts for fans.

The series starts with Dog Day on July 8. Doodles take center stage as pups and their owners walk the grounds. A sweet deal awaits the four-legged guests: $2 frozen treats.

Want cheap seats? Grab them on Wednesday. Grandstand and general spots cost just $2 if you buy before Tuesday ends. Add fees, and you'll pay $4.10 total.

Cold beer flows for a buck on Thursday, while coffee takes the spotlight. Three hundred fans start their day with free lattes. When the team scores, shots of espresso make the rounds.

As night falls on Friday, sparks fill the sky. An Ohio Night bash mixes in, serving 200 sweet buckeyes and spicy Cincinnati chili. The squad sports Boeing Red Shirt gear, showing support for military kin.

July 12 brings Margaritaville Night to the field. Players will wear "Cheeseburger in Paradise" uniforms, which go up for grabs after the final pitch. Early birds, the first thousand through the gates, take home a bright Hawaiian shirt.

Sunday caps it all with waves of fun during Shark Week. Kids splash in foam while some lucky guests snap up Discovery Channel shark gear.