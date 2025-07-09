Multiple Fans Hurt in Charlotte FC Beer Shower Incidents, Fan Group Pushes for Ban

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 02: Christian Fuchs #22 of Charlotte FC carries a match pennant before playing against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 02, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Medical teams rushed to help six Charlotte FC fans after flying drinks and objects struck them during wild goal celebrations. One victim needed an ambulance ride to the hospital, sparking calls for change at Bank of America Stadium.

Mint City Collective, which leads game-day support, wants officials to stop all throwing in the stands. They told Queen City News: "Culture in the Supporters Section is about passion, inclusivity, and SAFETY. Our supporters should not be concerned about going to the ER as a result of attending a match."

Guards tossed out fans caught throwing items. Before kickoff, staff met with supporter groups about stricter rules and more watching of the crowds.

Andrew Watts, who brings his children to matches, stays clear of certain areas. "We don't sit in the supporter section, but that's one of the reasons why we don't sit in the supporter section, because this is a repeated occurrence that happens a lot," he said. "When I go to buy tickets, I look on the other side of the stadium to be as far away from that as possible."

Fans started the "beer shower" custom to mark goals scored. While rules block throwing things on the field, the practice keeps going strong in fan areas. Some toss full cups high into the air, not thinking about who might get hit.

To tackle these issues, stadium staff set up a text line at 704-438-4357. Fans who spot trouble should text their spot in the stadium so workers can step in fast.