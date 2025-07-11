Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

BRONX, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Tomas Romero #30 of New York City FC reacts to the VAR being used on a hit he did in the first half of the Major League Soccer match against the Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images).

It's time to recognize that New York City FC is bad on the road. NYCFC has earned only seven points away from Yankee Stadium this MLS season, somehow piling up 24 points at home in the same time frame . As Mark Radigan of Hudson River Blue puts it, it's a "night-and-day difference."

The Crown will try to take advantage of the Pigeons' troublesome travel legs when Charlotte FC hosts New York City FC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Sportsbook odds are tilted in favor of Charlotte for a match in which the Crown can potentially field both forward Patrick Agyemang and defender Tim Ream, each returning from the Gold Cup.

Alonso Martinez also returns for New York City. However, his proposition odds to stand out in Saturday's match are lagging behind Charlotte's optimistic markets on a changing MLS betting board.

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.5 (-102)

New York City FC +0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -105

New York City FC +260

Draw +285

Total

Over 2.75 (-120)

Under 2.75 (EV)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Betting Trends

Charlotte FC is averaging 2 goals scored over its last eight appearances.

goals scored over its last eight appearances. Charlotte has only lost once on home grounds since Feb. 4.

4. Totals have gone over in five of the last six NYCFC matches.

Charlotte FC is 4-1-1 in appearances against NYCFC.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Andrew Privett is questionable with a groin pull.

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

As poorly as New York City is faring on the road, Charlotte is playing extremely well at home. The Crown suffered three straight one-goal defeats with an incomplete lineup during the national team call-up period, but has only dropped three points once at Bank of America Stadium this season.

Charlotte's comfort at home was revealed by its two early goals against Orlando City in the last round. The lineup getting back together this weekend could do even more to make the Crown's painful road trip into a memory. However, does the aging Ream make that much of an impact for Charlotte's back line in 2025?