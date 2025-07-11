Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total
It's time to recognize that New York City FC is bad on the road. NYCFC has earned only seven points away from Yankee Stadium this MLS season, somehow piling up 24 points at home in the same time frame. As Mark Radigan of Hudson River Blue puts it, it's a "night-and-day difference."
The Crown will try to take advantage of the Pigeons' troublesome travel legs when Charlotte FC hosts New York City FC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Sportsbook odds are tilted in favor of Charlotte for a match in which the Crown can potentially field both forward Patrick Agyemang and defender Tim Ream, each returning from the Gold Cup.
Alonso Martinez also returns for New York City. However, his proposition odds to stand out in Saturday's match are lagging behind Charlotte's optimistic markets on a changing MLS betting board.
Spread
- Charlotte FC -0.5 (-102)
- New York City FC +0.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Charlotte FC -105
- New York City FC +260
- Draw +285
Total
- Over 2.75 (-120)
- Under 2.75 (EV)
*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Betting Trends
- Charlotte FC is averaging 2 goals scored over its last eight appearances.
- Charlotte has only lost once on home grounds since Feb. 4.
- Totals have gone over in five of the last six NYCFC matches.
- Charlotte FC is 4-1-1 in appearances against NYCFC.
Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Injury Reports
Charlotte FC
- Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.
- Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.
- Midfielder Andrew Privett is questionable with a groin pull.
New York City FC
- Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.
- Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.
Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks
As poorly as New York City is faring on the road, Charlotte is playing extremely well at home. The Crown suffered three straight one-goal defeats with an incomplete lineup during the national team call-up period, but has only dropped three points once at Bank of America Stadium this season.
Charlotte's comfort at home was revealed by its two early goals against Orlando City in the last round. The lineup getting back together this weekend could do even more to make the Crown's painful road trip into a memory. However, does the aging Ream make that much of an impact for Charlotte's back line in 2025?
Charlotte's attack continued to score goals without its leading striker. That's especially good news with Agyemang back in the fold. But with the striker physically ailing and subject to searing transfer rumors this week, the best prediction may be an under-total-goals outcome, as Charlotte would be likely to sit content against a weak road team with a 1-0 advantage.