Charlotte Observer Launches Panthers Documentary, Gives Proceeds to Veterans Charity

A new film about the 2015 Carolina Panthers hits screens July 24 at the Independent Picture House. Reports state they will send all ticket sales to the Veterans Bridge Home charity.

The film runs one hour and caps off months of work with rare talks from the Super Bowl 50 team. "The best way to make it more impactful is to move it away from the 82-game schedule," said Ron Rivera, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Stars like Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, and Josh Norman share their stories from that magic year. Their team crushed opponents, led the NFL in points, and won 15 of 16 games.

That year, Cam Newton lit up the field. He fired 35 scoring throws and piled up 3,837 yards. His target Greg Olsen snagged 77 balls, ran for 1,104 yards, and scored seven times.

On defense, the Panthers struck fear into rivals. They stood sixth-best in yards and points given up. No team stole more balls that season. They won 17 times before Denver stopped their run.

Want tickets? Observer readers pay $10 through Sunday. Starting July 14, prices rise to $20. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a chat with Rivera. After the show, stick around for questions at 8:30 p.m.