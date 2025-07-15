New Golf Complex Set To Feature 36 Modern Hitting Bays in Uptown Charlotte

A massive golf facility plans to transform a football field-sized plot near Interstate 77 in Uptown Charlotte. RangeWorks aims to launch 36 hitting bays by spring 2026.

The site stretches along West Morehead Street, protected by nets on all sides. "You come, park your car, grab your clubs, get better at golf in an hour, and leave," said George Mattingly, according to WBTV.

City officials must still sign off on the plans. Without their green light, builders can't break ground.

Each bay will feature cutting-edge Trackman systems. Players can book time slots through the web, picking between long-term passes or single visits.

Its central spot puts practice within reach for busy professionals. "It's a fun, convenient way to get better at golf, and that's what we're trying to bring," Mattingly said.

The range matches the standard size of a football field. Food and drinks will be on hand for guests between shots.

This addition fits right into the sports mix near Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field, making Uptown even more of a draw.