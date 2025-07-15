Wilfried Zaha Tops Charlotte FC Payroll at $2.8 Million

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 01: Wilfried Zaha #10 of Charlotte FC celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

At Charlotte FC, Wilfried Zaha stands as the highest-paid player, earning $2.8 million in guaranteed money. The MLS Players Association's latest guide shows his compensation leads the pack.

Since joining the club, the skilled forward has made his mark. In just 18 MLS games, he's found the net five times and set up five goals for teammates. His base pay sits at $2.7 million.

The club now boasts five millionaire players, a first in its short history. Quick-footed Liel Abada earns $2.5 million, while midfield wizard Pep Biel takes home $1.5 million. At the back, Tim Ream and Adilson Malanda each earn $1.1 million in total pay.

The squad's total wages have shot up. Base pay now reaches $15.8 million, with full compensation hitting $17.1 million. As designated players, both Abada and Zaha bypass standard MLS pay rules.

Meanwhile, rising star Patrick Agyemang prepares to exit. The young striker, on a modest $104,000 yearly deal, has struck six times this season. Reports link him with a move to English side Derby County.

The salary setup fits the club's aims. "They won't build the team around expensive players, but rather around players who fit the culture and the style of play the young club is trying to establish," said Ashley Mahoney per Axios Charlotte.