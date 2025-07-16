PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte FC to Host 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer has announced that Charlotte FC will be hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. This will be the first time the club gets the chance to do so….

Randi Moultrie

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 01: Charlotte FC fans wave flags prior to the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Major League Soccer has announced that Charlotte FC will be hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. This will be the first time the club gets the chance to do so. This will also be the league's 30th anniversary of the game and will take place at Bank of America Stadium next summer.

“Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “The city and region keep showing up for the sport -- from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We’re excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte.”

Charlotte FC was founded in 2019 and made its MLS debut in 2022. There were more than 74,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium for the inaugural home opener. Charlotte fans have supported the team heavily over the years and bringing the All-Star game to the city will be a great treat for soccer fans.

“The success of soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium has helped position Charlotte on the global stage as a premier destination for hosting some of the world’s top players and teams,” said David Tepper, owner and chairman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in the United States, we’re honored to play a part by hosting the MLS All-Star Game.”

The announcement came down Wednesday during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium. The date and opponent for the game will be announced at a later date. "I am proud that North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game,” said Governor Josh Stein. 

Excited to see what's next for Charlotte FC? Read more on the announcement here.

Charlottecharlotte fcMLSSoccer
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
basketball
Local News86-Year-Old Basketball Star Heads to National Senior Games After 70-Year JourneyJim Mayhew
Charlotte Hornets Set To Play Preseason Games in Charleston and Greensboro During Arena Renovations
Local NewsCharlotte Hornets Set To Play Preseason Games in Charleston and Greensboro During Arena RenovationsJim Mayhew
Wilfried Zaha Tops Charlotte FC Payroll at $2.8 Million
Local NewsWilfried Zaha Tops Charlotte FC Payroll at $2.8 MillionJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect