Charlotte FC to Host 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer has announced that Charlotte FC will be hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. This will be the first time the club gets the chance to do so. This will also be the league's 30th anniversary of the game and will take place at Bank of America Stadium next summer.

“Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “The city and region keep showing up for the sport -- from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We’re excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte.”

Charlotte FC was founded in 2019 and made its MLS debut in 2022. There were more than 74,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium for the inaugural home opener. Charlotte fans have supported the team heavily over the years and bringing the All-Star game to the city will be a great treat for soccer fans.

“The success of soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium has helped position Charlotte on the global stage as a premier destination for hosting some of the world’s top players and teams,” said David Tepper, owner and chairman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in the United States, we’re honored to play a part by hosting the MLS All-Star Game.”

The announcement came down Wednesday during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium. The date and opponent for the game will be announced at a later date. "I am proud that North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game,” said Governor Josh Stein.