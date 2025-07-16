PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Without regard to the week’s headlines, Charlotte comes into tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff with visiting D.C. United on a high note. The Crown defeated New York City FC 2-0 on…

Kurt Boyer
Kerwin Vargas #18 of Charlotte FC is named Man of the Match after a game. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

That won't stop anyone from obsessing over the Patrick Agyemang story. Two weeks ago, Charlotte FC bosses were implying that Agyemang would play on with the team for at least the 2025 MLS season. New reports indicate that Derby County of the English Football League Championship has already purchased his transfer. 

If Agyemang has played his last game in a Charlotte FC shield, who will replace the up-and-comer at striker? The angle hasn't much affected Charlotte's favorable odds to beat DC United on Hump Day. 

Spread 

  • Charlotte FC -0.75 (-120)
  • DC United +0.75 (EV)

Moneyline 

  • Charlotte FC -150
  • DC United +370
  • Draw +320

Total 

  • OVER  3 (-102)
  • UNDER 3 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Charlotte FC is averaging 2 goals scored over its last nine appearances. 
  • Charlotte FC has only lost once on home grounds since February 4. 
  • DC United is on a six-game winless streak across competitions.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Injury Reports 

Charlotte FC

  • Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.
  • Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

DC United 

  • Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.
  • Defender Lukas MacNaughton is questionable with a thigh injury.
  • Forward Jacob Murrell is questionable with a thigh injury.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks 

You could write off the day's betting odds as purely based on DC's haplessness. However, the thin odds on Charlotte to win again are also a nod to the squad's staying potential without Derby County's new forward in the lineup. In fact, the Charlotte-DC total of O/U (3) is influenced by another Crown boot. 

Agyemang's understudy, Idan Toklomati, "has shown signs of being the real deal," according to Matthew Mangam from Hudson River Blue. "I believe he has a higher ceiling than Agyemang." Toklomati is known for his effective pressing without the ball. Let's hope he's not bound for Southampton any time soon. 

DC United has the same scouting report on Charlotte's new forward line, and comes off an embarrassing road loss to the limping LA Galaxy. Pick the UNDER (3) total goals for a win at balanced odds, as the road team's back line clears the football skittishly upfield, and gives the Crown a clear path to a clean sheet.

charlotte fcDC United
Kurt BoyerWriter
