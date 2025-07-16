Charlotte FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Without regard to the week's headlines, Charlotte comes into tonight's 7:30 p.m. kickoff with visiting D.C. United on a high note. The Crown defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday with stubborn defending and scoring in each half. DC United is even weaker on the road than the bad travelers from NYCFC.

That won't stop anyone from obsessing over the Patrick Agyemang story. Two weeks ago, Charlotte FC bosses were implying that Agyemang would play on with the team for at least the 2025 MLS season. New reports indicate that Derby County of the English Football League Championship has already purchased his transfer.

If Agyemang has played his last game in a Charlotte FC shield, who will replace the up-and-comer at striker? The angle hasn't much affected Charlotte's favorable odds to beat DC United on Hump Day.

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.75 (-120)

DC United +0.75 (EV)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -150

DC United +370

Draw +320

Total

OVER 3 (-102)

UNDER 3 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Betting Trends

Charlotte FC is averaging 2 goals scored over its last nine appearances.

Charlotte FC has only lost once on home grounds since February 4.

DC United is on a six-game winless streak across competitions.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Defender Lukas MacNaughton is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Jacob Murrell is questionable with a thigh injury.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

You could write off the day's betting odds as purely based on DC's haplessness. However, the thin odds on Charlotte to win again are also a nod to the squad's staying potential without Derby County's new forward in the lineup. In fact, the Charlotte-DC total of O/U (3) is influenced by another Crown boot.

Agyemang's understudy, Idan Toklomati, "has shown signs of being the real deal," according to Matthew Mangam from Hudson River Blue. "I believe he has a higher ceiling than Agyemang." Toklomati is known for his effective pressing without the ball. Let's hope he's not bound for Southampton any time soon.