Charlotte Hornets Set To Play Preseason Games in Charleston and Greensboro During Arena Renovations
While workers finish updates at Spectrum Center this October, the Charlotte Hornets will stage their 2025-26 preseason matches in two Carolina cities. The team picked spots in both South and…
While workers finish updates at Spectrum Center this October, the Charlotte Hornets will stage their 2025-26 preseason matches in two Carolina cities. The team picked spots in both South and North Carolina for these games.
First up, they'll battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at North Charleston Coliseum on October 5. Ten days later, they'll face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. Seth Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer for Hornets Sports & Entertainment, said, "This is the perfect opportunity to host our preseason games in outer markets," per WFMY News 2.
Both cities share strong basketball roots. Since 2016, Greensboro has hosted the Swarm, the Hornets' NBA G League affiliate. The city has seen 10 preseason matchups, with the most recent game in 2022. Meanwhile, Charleston's venue last saw NBA action in 2012 when the Hornets came to town.
This year brings extra buzz to Charleston. The team will run its training camp at The Citadel's facilities, bringing pro basketball back to the coastal city.
Want to catch the action? Ticket sales start July 16. Fans can snag seats through the team's website, Ticketmaster, or at each arena's box office. The Charleston game tips off at 5 p.m., while Greensboro's starts at 7 p.m.
Back at Spectrum Center, crews are busy installing fresh seats and revamping spaces. They're adding new "North" and "South" areas and fixing up the Founders Level. Pop star Billie Eilish will christen the renewed arena with a show on October 19.
Bank of America backs both preseason contests as the main sponsor. Plans for away games remain under wraps, with dates still to come.