Carolina Hurricanes Release 2025-26 Schedule, Looking To Make Playoffs for Eighth Year Running

NHL action returns Oct. 9 when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center. The team just released their full slate of games for 2025-26.

Fresh blood joins the squad this year. The Canes snagged D-man K'Andre Miller from New York in a trade deal. They also picked up speedy forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who spent eight years with the Jets.

Players will take a mid-season break for Olympic competition. From Feb. 6-22, the world's best skaters head to Milan and Cortina for the 2026 Winter Games.

After two games at home, the Canes hit the road. Six straight away matches take them west, starting in San Jose, then to Anaheim. They'll battle in LA, skate in Vegas, and wrap up in Colorado and Dallas between Oct. 14-25.

Late fall brings a long stretch at home. Seven straight games run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 9. Fans get a holiday treat with back-to-back action - the Jets visit on Nov. 28, followed by Calgary two days later.

The NHL adds Utah to its ranks this season. Carolina meets the new squad twice, first at home on Jan. 29, then in Utah for an April 11 showdown.

Saturday nights will light up Lenovo Center ten times this year. The first weekend battle pits the Canes against Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Mark your calendars for some key matchups. Montreal brings the heat on New Year's Day. The regular season closes with four road games, finishing against the Islanders on April 14.

Tampa Bay visits for the preseason opener on Sept. 22. Three home and three away exhibition games prep the team for the real thing.