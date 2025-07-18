Charlotte FC Drops New Kit Honoring Classic 1980s Carolina Lightnin’ Team

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 02: Christian Fuchs #22 of Charlotte FC carries a match pennant before playing against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 02, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A fresh third kit from Charlotte FC pays tribute to the Carolina Lightnin', the pioneers of pro soccer in the city back in '81. The striking design mixes light blue and yellow with a standout collar.

"Well, it all started with a great man, Humpy Wheeler Jr., who was a constant promoter, he was a visionary, unbelievably creative on all things NASCAR," said Ed Young per QC News.

Success came fast for the Lightnin'. They snatched the American Soccer League title in their first year. Breaking with tradition, they staged a match in an unusual spot: the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The kit shows off the words "I've been struck," a nod to an unforgettable incident when a bolt hit near the team's keeper during play at Memorial Stadium. Young painted the scene: "A bad storm swept in, killing the power and lights. Every player ran for cover: except our keeper, who stayed down on the field."

Setting up soccer at the speedway took some creative thinking from Wheeler. Young explained: "We squeezed the field in, though it wasn't quite regulation width. But that worked fine since we mainly wanted to spread the word about soccer while letting Humpy and NASCAR test the waters with a new crowd."

This marks the third heritage design from Charlotte FC. Young couldn't hide his excitement about the uniform. "It means so much that Charlotte FC wants to honor us: the team that kicked off pro soccer in the Carolinas. We've built such a strong bond with them."

The speedway match in '81 added extra buzz to the World 600 Race, now known as the Coke 600. Wheeler saw a chance to spark NASCAR fans' interest in soccer.