Carolina Panthers’ Offense Ranked 29th in NFL Based on CBS Review

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 07: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CBS Sports placed Carolina's attack unit near the NFL's bottom rung at 29th place. The trio of Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, and Chuba Hubbard failed to impress national analysts.

"Young had a resurgence over the second half of last season after briefly being benched in favor of Andy Dalton. After returning to the lineup in Week 8, he ranked 18th in EPA per dropback through the rest of the season, per Tru Media," said Jared Dubin per CBS Sports.

Only three teams sit below Carolina in the rankings. The Browns, Saints, and Colts round out the bottom. Yet Young showed signs of life late last year: his post-Week 8 stats paint a brighter picture.

Hubbard's mixed track record pulled the ranking down. His one standout year stands between two subpar seasons as a starter.

Fresh-faced McMillan joins as the main pass-catcher. The first-year player must adapt quickly to NFL speed.

Several struggling offenses still ranked above Carolina. The Titans, Giants, and Steelers, all teams with their own scoring woes, placed higher on the list. A tough pill to swallow for Panthers fans.

Young heads into his second pro season with something to prove. His late-season surge wasn't enough to sway CBS analysts, who kept Carolina near the bottom of their power rankings.