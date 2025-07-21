Charlotte 49ers Set To Take On LSU Tigers in Tough 2025-26 Season Opener

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 15: The Charlotte 49ers marching band plays prior to their game against the FIU Golden Panthers on October 15, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The Charlotte 49ers will face LSU at the Maravich Center next November. LSU's strong 31-6 record and Elite Eight finish last season set up a tough test for Charlotte.

"We have recruited a new roster of players fueled by talent with the next level of intelligence," said Coach Tomekia Reed, according to Charlotte Athletics. "This new team embodies who I am as a head coach. They have my passion, toughness, resilience, energy, heart, and talent."

A packed early schedule puts Charlotte through their paces. They start at home against Auburn, then host Campbell before traveling to UCF: all within six days. The LSU matchup follows on Nov.12.

Next comes a West Coast swing. Cal awaits on Nov. 15, fresh off their 25-9 season and NCAA appearance. The next day brings either Harvard or Oakland as opponents.

Late November sends the team to the Cayman Islands Classic. There, they'll match up with Oklahoma State, ranked 22nd last season, and George Washington. The Cowboys posted an impressive 25-7 record.

Three SEC tests fill the December calendar. First comes a trip to Mississippi State, who went 22-12 last year and made the NCAA second round. Their strong defense will test Charlotte's offense.

The final stretch brings three home games. Davidson visits first, carrying momentum from four straight wins against Charlotte. Then comes Winthrop for Education Day, with ETSU closing out the non-conference schedule on Dec.21.