ACC Rolls Out New Game-Day Security Rules, Player Status Updates for 2025

Starting in 2025-26, the ACC will put strict rules in place for sharing player lists and game security. The changes affect three major sports: football, basketball, and baseball. “Our enhanced…

Jim Mayhew

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 29: A detail view of an ACC Network television camera during the Clemson Tigers’ football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Starting in 2025-26, the ACC will put strict rules in place for sharing player lists and game security. The changes affect three major sports: football, basketball, and baseball.

"Our enhanced health and safety initiatives reflect our continued responsibility to lead with integrity, prioritize the well-being of our programs and fans, and modernize our operations to meet the evolving needs of today's collegiate landscape," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, according to theACC.com.

Access to game areas will be strictly controlled. No one without proper passes can enter before, during, or after matches. When games end, staff must clear paths to safety before any field or court celebrations start.

Breaking these rules will cost schools big money. First-time mistakes bring $50,000 fines. Second strikes cost $100,000. Any more slip-ups mean $200,000 penalties. The fines apply across all sports at each school.

A new system will track which players might miss games. Staff will mark athletes in four ways: Available, Probable, Questionable, or Out. On game day, this shrinks to three options: Available, Game Time Decision, or Out.

For football, teams must submit lists 48 hours ahead. Updates come 24 hours later and on game day. Basketball and baseball need only two reports: one day before and hours before tip-off or first pitch.

The ACC created these rules to stop outsiders from pestering players and staff about who's playing. Schools won't need to list reasons for absences.

By 2026, outside specialists must check each school's safety plans. Any fine money goes straight to student scholarships through the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford fund.

Schools skipping report duties face ACC conduct reviews. All guidelines and reports will be posted online for public viewing.

