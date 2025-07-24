WWE Legend Sting Coming to Truist Field for July Wrestling Show

09 Oct 2000: Sting celebrates after defeating Mike Sanders after their bout at the World Chamionship Wrestling ”Thunder Down Under” night at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Scott Barbour/ALLSPORT

The iconic face-painted warrior Sting will step into the ring at Charlotte's Truist Field when Big Time Wrestling hits town July 25. Fans can watch matches and meet their ring heroes at this one-night stadium spectacle.

The gates swing open at 5:00 p.m. This gives ticket holders plenty of time to mingle with wrestlers, collect signatures, and take pictures before the matches start at 8:00 p.m. The night wraps up around 10:30.

Want to meet the man in black? You'll need to buy special access passes ahead of time at https://btwtix.com/. Each star sets up their own station along the walkways to greet fans.

Pick your spot to catch all the action. The stadium offers field-level seats right by the ring, VIP spots with extra perks, and spots in the Home Plate Club. You can also watch from Field Box seats or grab General Admission tickets.

Private boxes remain open for booking. Getting tickets is simple: visit the website, dial 704-274-8282, or walk up to the ticket window at 324 S. Mint St.