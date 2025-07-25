PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC is the Major League Soccer upstart that won’t quit. Like a poor man’s version of the 2025 Philadelphia Union, the Crown’s momentum is building no matter who comes…

Kurt Boyer
Idan Toklomati #17 of Charlotte FC chases the ball during a match.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Charlotte FC is the Major League Soccer upstart that won't quit. Like a poor man's version of the 2025 Philadelphia Union, the Crown's momentum is building no matter who comes or goes from the lineup. 

Charlotte looks for its fourth consecutive win when Toronto FC visits for this Saturday's match at 7:30 p.m. EST. MLB oddsmakers are finally prepared to nod to the Crown, as evidenced by Charlotte's (-170) odds to win. Charlotte FC has beaten Toronto FC as recently as May 31, when Pep Biel scored a road winner. 

Those odds, however, are tempered by a Charlotte injury report that's as alarming as it is short. The lively Israeli winger Liel Abada has gone missing from the lineup just as the Crown's forward corps is retooling. That's a reason why Toronto's spread garnered a bit more betting action when Saturday's lines opened. 

Spread 

  • Charlotte FC -1 (-105)
  • Toronto FC +1 (-115) 

Moneyline 

  • Charlotte FC -170
  • Toronto FC +400
  • Draw +350

Total 

  • Over 3 (-122) 
  • Under 3 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Charlotte FC has won three MLS matches in a row. 
  • Charlotte is averaging over 2 goals per game over its last 11 appearances. 
  • Totals have gone under in three consecutive Toronto FC matches. 
  • Charlotte has beaten Toronto in three of the last four meetings. 

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Injury Reports 

Charlotte FC

  • Winger Liel Abada is out with a thigh injury. 
  • Defender Nathan Byrne is questionable with a neck injury.
  • Defender Souleyman Doumbia is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Toronto FC

  • Midfielder Deybi Flores is out with an ankle injury. 
  • Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury. 
  • Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.
  • Defender Raoul Petretta is out with a head injury. 
  • Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury. 
  • Forward Ola Brynhildsen is questionable with an ankle injury. 

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks 

Toronto FC's uptick in form has been noticeable over the last few games. Toronto's only triumph of July so far was a 1-0 upset of San Diego FC in which SoCal's sensational newcomers only had seven shot attempts. Nashville only netted one goal in the Coyotes' tight win over Toronto that followed. 

Biel scored yet another winning goal in last weekend's Charlotte-Atlanta contest, though the Crown is pleased to see Wilfried Zaha back on the scoresheet as well. Zaha's six goals serve to remind Charlotte fans that the club still has healthy firepower on the pitch. Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated was caught praising "Biel and Zaha's form combined with the newfound success of (Idan) Toklomati" this week. 

Toronto's attack may be a pedestrian one. Still, the Reds have finally succeeded in tightening down their defense, becoming a stubborn road team that plays for points. Pick the under (3) for a sportsbook win.

charlotte fcToronto FC
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
Kerwin Vargas #18 of Charlotte FC is named Man of the Match after a game. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
MLSCharlotte FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
BRONX, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Tomas Romero #30 of New York City FC reacts to the VAR being used on a hit he did in the first half of the Major League Soccer match against the Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images).
MLSCharlotte FC vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 28: Eduard Atuesta #20 of Orlando City controls the ball against Lukas Engel #29 of FC Cincinnati in the second half of a game during the MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati at Inter&amp;Co Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
MLSCharlotte FC vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect