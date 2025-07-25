Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC is the Major League Soccer upstart that won't quit. Like a poor man's version of the 2025 Philadelphia Union, the Crown's momentum is building no matter who comes or goes from the lineup.

Charlotte looks for its fourth consecutive win when Toronto FC visits for this Saturday's match at 7:30 p.m. EST. MLB oddsmakers are finally prepared to nod to the Crown, as evidenced by Charlotte's (-170) odds to win. Charlotte FC has beaten Toronto FC as recently as May 31, when Pep Biel scored a road winner.

Those odds, however, are tempered by a Charlotte injury report that's as alarming as it is short. The lively Israeli winger Liel Abada has gone missing from the lineup just as the Crown's forward corps is retooling. That's a reason why Toronto's spread garnered a bit more betting action when Saturday's lines opened.

Spread

Charlotte FC -1 (-105)

Toronto FC +1 (-115)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -170

Toronto FC +400

Draw +350

Total

Over 3 (-122)

Under 3 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has won three MLS matches in a row.

Charlotte is averaging over 2 goals per game over its last 11 appearances.

Totals have gone under in three consecutive Toronto FC matches.

Charlotte has beaten Toronto in three of the last four meetings.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Winger Liel Abada is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is questionable with a neck injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Toronto FC

Midfielder Deybi Flores is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Raoul Petretta is out with a head injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ola Brynhildsen is questionable with an ankle injury.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

Toronto FC's uptick in form has been noticeable over the last few games. Toronto's only triumph of July so far was a 1-0 upset of San Diego FC in which SoCal's sensational newcomers only had seven shot attempts. Nashville only netted one goal in the Coyotes' tight win over Toronto that followed.

Biel scored yet another winning goal in last weekend's Charlotte-Atlanta contest, though the Crown is pleased to see Wilfried Zaha back on the scoresheet as well. Zaha's six goals serve to remind Charlotte fans that the club still has healthy firepower on the pitch. Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated was caught praising "Biel and Zaha's form combined with the newfound success of (Idan) Toklomati" this week.