Charlotte FC vs FC Juarez: Odds, Spread, and Total

The format of soccer seasons bring about common "unbeaten" streaks and rare winning streaks. Charlotte FC can boast of a hot trend that goes in the latter category. The Crown has been averaging over two goals per contest again, while claiming a dozen points in four MLS rounds. No Patrick Agyemang? No problem.

Charlotte's team trend isn't the league's trend. Liga MX clubs roared at the start of the 2025 Leagues Cup, scoring upset wins over New York City, San Diego, and the reigning MLS champions from LAFC. The Crown will try to help MLS turn it around when FC Juarez visits Charlotte tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Juarez comes in after a series of low-scoring dates in Mexico. Yet, the League Cup's oddsmakers placed O/U (3) goals lines on the Charlotte-Juarez game, believing the Crown's attack will overwhelm the visitors.

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.5 (-115)

FC Juarez +0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -120

FC Juarez +270

Draw +290

Total

Over 3 (-110)

Under 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs FC Juarez Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has won four consecutive matches.

Charlotte has only lost once on home grounds since February 4.

FC Juarez is winless in its last eight matches across all competitions.

Two or less total goals were tallied in 11 of Juarez's last 12 games.

Charlotte FC vs FC Juarez Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Nathan Byrne is questionable with a neck injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Andrew Privett is questionable with a groin pull.

FC Juarez

Forward Oscar Estupinan is out with a heel injury.

Defensive midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is out with an Achilles injury.

Charlotte FC vs FC Juarez Predictions and Picks

Charlotte's dicey opposition would lead to a popular betting market on the Crown to win their event debut, if only Major League Soccer hadn't made Liga MX look so superb right away. Juarez is defending hard but producing little on the attack, still carrying a winless streak that began before Easter. Anthony Brown from Sports Mole complains that the vaunted Los Bravos midfielder Guilherme Castilho "has yet to make an impact after three games in the Apertura," making reference to Mexico's late-summer season launch.

Mexico's lineups are fresher at the moment, a result of MLS clubs playing so much more in June and July. But tonight's hosts have enough quality veterans in the right spots who can prevent an upset bid from an exotic challenger, such as Wilfried Zaha, and USMNT mainstay Tim Ream on the Charlotte back line.