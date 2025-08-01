Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara: Odds, Spread, and Total

If losing in the first round of Leagues Cup matches is doom for a Major League Soccer bid, Charlotte FC might as well be listening to vintage Ozzy Osbourne. Charlotte was among several MLS teams to appear fatigued compared to a fresher Liga MX rival in the opening round, falling to Juarez by a 4-1 score. Now taxed with a must-win scenario, Charlotte FC meets Chivas Guadalajara this Sunday at 7:50 p.m. EST.

Charlotte's debut lineup betrayed no hint of manager Pascal Jansen phoning-in the competition, unlike the teenage cogs found playing for New York City F.C. in the Pigeons' loss this week. Idan Gorno scored yet another goal for the Crown, but a supporting cast keyed by Wilfried Zaha looked shockingly hapless.

Chivas, like Atlas FC against Inter Miami, fell victim to an injury-time winner from the New York Red Bulls in Round 1. Sportsbooks are scientific when it comes to setting odds for league versus league soccer games, but here, Chivas' wounded morale is what's protecting the visitors' line from a betting rush.

Spread

Charlotte FC +1.5 (-460)

Chivas Guadalajara -1.5 (+320)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +185

Chivas Guadalajara +105

Draw +260

Total

Over 2.5 (-140)

Under 2.5 (+102)

The above data was collected on Aug.1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara Betting Trends

Charlotte FC's loss Thursday broke a streak of wins in four straight appearances.

Totals have gone over in five of Charlotte's last seven matches.

Totals have gone under in five out of Chivas Guadalajara's last six games.

Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

Chivas Guadalajara

Forward Javier Hernandez is out with a calf injury.

Defender Miguel Tapias is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Leonardo Sepulveda is out with an ankle injury.

Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara Predictions and Picks

It's never easy to pick up the pieces after a Round 1 catastrophe. Charlotte's weak performance came with added embarrassment on Thursday, since the hype for the Crown's four-match winning streak had led to personalities like announcer Will Palaszczuk singing the team's praises going into the Leagues Cup, as summarized by Aaron Shropshire of WFNZ: "July has been a step back in the right direction for Charlotte FC as they enter August … with restored confidence." That felt hollow a day later.

How will Chivas respond to their own bummer? Recent history indicates that the Mexican side becomes sloppy on defense following a big let-down. For instance, Chivas produced an aggregate lead over Club America in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup knockout round, but once striker Cade Cowell was red-carded in the next game, a disappointing 0-0 draw at home, Chivas lost the round's back leg 0-4.