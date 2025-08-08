Browns vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

This Week 1 Preseason game pits the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers.

With a 3-14 record at the end of the previous season, the Browns shared the AFC's worst record with the Tennessee Titans. For this game, Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback. Due to a damaged quarterback room, he will get an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities, since he was initially ranked fourth on the quarterback depth chart.

The Panthers tied for last place in the NFC South Division with a 5-12 record at the end of the previous campaign. The Panthers' offense will be evaluated by Carolina to determine how Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow fit in, and backup quarterback Jack Plummer should see plenty of playing time. The Panthers already have a good depth in the skill players they selected in the draft. There will be some competition for several starting positions as a result.

Spread

Browns +6.5 (-115)

Panthers -6.5 (-100)

Moneyline

Browns +228

Panthers -289

Total

Over 33 (-114)

Under 33 (-108)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Browns vs Panthers Betting Trends

Cleveland is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of Cleveland's last five games.

Cleveland is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

Carolina is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone over in six of Carolina's last seven games.

Carolina is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games.

Browns vs Panthers Injury Reports

Cleveland Browns

Anthony Kendall, CB — Injured Reserve.

Dillon Gabriel, QB — Questionable.

Kenny Pickett, QB — Questionable.

Greg Newsome II, CB — Questionable.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB — Injured Reserve.

David Bell, WR — Out.

Mike Hall Jr., DT — Out.

Deshaun Watson, QB — Out.

Justin Osborne, C — Injured Reserve.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB — Out.

Carolina Panthers

Claudin Cherelus, LB — Questionable.

Jaycee Horn, CB — Questionable.

Hunter Renfrow, WR — Questionable.

Tommy Tremble, TE — Out.

Nic Scourton, LB — Questionable.

Chandler Zavala, G — Questionable.

Derrick Brown, DE — Questionable.

DJ Wonnum, LB — Questionable.

Popo Aumavae, DT — Injured Reserve.

Jonathon Brooks, RB — Out.

DJ Johnson, LB — Questionable.

Browns vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Last season, Cleveland ranked 22nd in passing yards, 29th in rushing yards, last in points scored, and tied for 27th in points against. In the 2024 preseason, they went 0-3, and two losses were double-digit ones, but the last game was a close, high-scoring defeat. Cleveland usually struggles to score and will hope to get some consistency from the QB position.

Last season, Carolina ranked 30th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and last in points against. In the 2024 preseason, they went 1-2 and didn't get the offense going until the last preseason game. Carolina will play most of their starters for a series or two, and try to work on that last-place defense from last season.

Best Bet: Under