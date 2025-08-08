Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati each lost games to underdogs in the Leagues Cup, but only one team is getting a pass for it. Cincy is even more of a sportsbook favorite on home grounds than you might expect.

Charlotte carries grim 3.5-to-1 odds to win into this Sunday's contest at FC Cincinnati, set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST. Las Vegas overlooks the Crown's four-game Major League Soccer win streak, which remains active.

The Crown whipped Sunday's favored Orange and Blue 2-0 in March as GK Kristijan Kahlina stopped seven out of seven shots-on-target. Maybe this weekend's hosts at TQL Stadium are out for revenge this time, but you can't claim the long betting line on Charlotte is based on recent scores from the matchup.

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.75 (-118)

FC Cincinnati -0.75 (-102)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +350

FC Cincinnati -130

Draw +285

Total

Over 2.75 (-120)

Under 2.75 (+100)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has won four MLS league contests in a row.

Charlotte is unbeaten in its last three games against Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati has lost just one of its last eight league matches.

Totals have gone over in nine of Cincinnati's last 12 games.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

FC Cincinnati

Forward Kevin Denkey is out with a leg injury.

Forward Yuya Kubo is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a quad strain.

Goalkeeper Paul Walters is out with a foot injury.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

It hasn't been that long since Cincinnati lost an MLS match at home. The Columbus Crew schooled the Orange and Blue 4-2 on July 12, the home team wasting a terrific 2-0 start in the process. Meanwhile, Charlotte's last MLS road game was a 3-2 win over Atlanta United behind a winner from Pep Biel.

Charlotte's dud in the Leagues Cup makes it hard for speculators to get excited about a road underdog. Carroll Walton of The Charlotte Ledger describes Idan Toklomati's miserable red-carding from Round 2: "shoved to the ground by Juarez midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, Toklomati walked up and headbutted him, right in front of the referee. She ejected him via red card." Charlotte went on to lose the contest 4-1.