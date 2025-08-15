Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake: Odds, Spread, and Total

Real Salt Lake knew it would encounter a tough, scrappy side in Charlotte this weekend. What this Saturday's 7:30 p.m. EST visitors didn't expect was an opponent whose form looks exemplary.

Charlotte FC is a Crown-on-fire coming into this Saturday's game, carrying an active win streak of five straight MLS victories. The club's latest 1-0 win at Cincinnati was something close to a clinic, as the Crown defended patiently until netting a winner from Crystal Palace transplant Wilfried Zaha to move to 13-2-11.

Charlotte's distinct lack of draws on the season would be a concern on a long plane ride to face LAFC. As a favorite at home, Charlotte's lack of interest in draws makes "even" odds to beat RSL more appealing.

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.5 (-105)

Real Salt Lake +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -107

Real Salt Lake +250

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.75 (-122)

Under 2.75 (+102)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has won five MLS league contests in a row.

Totals have gone over in 14 of Charlotte's last 21 games across competitions.

Real Salt Lake has won seven of its last 11 matches across competitions.

Real Salt Lake won the only past meeting of the teams 3-1 in 2023.

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Midfielder Pep Biel is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

Real Salt Lake

Forward Mathew Bell is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Javain Brown is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Zac MacMath is out with a shoulder injury.

Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is questionable with a hand injury.

Forward Victor Olatunji is out for personal reasons.

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Predictions and Picks

Real Salt Lake's form has gotten better this summer, but the club's new grit and determination has come with a cost. USMNT and Real Salt Lake winger Diego Luna was booked on a controversial play late in last round's rough rumble with the victorious New York Red Bulls, suspending Luna for the visit to Charlotte. Jacob Schneider of Goal argues that since Luna was found not to be at fault for violent contact in the game's 85th minute, his second yellow card shouldn't count: "Surely RSL will look to appeal this."

Charlotte's appeal as a moneyline pick goes beyond the five-game win streak. The Crown is winning matches in all kinds of ways, tightening down on defense in Cincinnati after playing in a majority of wide-open bouts in the weeks prior. Zaha's leadership is proving as valuable as a retooled lineup.