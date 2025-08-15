Panthers vs Texans: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Carolina Panthers battle the Houston Texans.

The Panthers fell 30-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the preseason. Carolina had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but they were gradually outscored from there, scoring only three more points in the fourth. The rushing game did not produce much, as the offense turned the ball over twice.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Texans 20-10 in Week 1 of the preseason. Houston led 7-3 after one quarter but scored just three points the rest of the game. The offense performed well on third-down conversions, but quarterback Graham Mertz threw three interceptions.

Spread

Panthers +2.5 (-114)

Texans -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Panthers +115

Texans -153

Total

OVER 38 (-127)

UNDER 38 (-103)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Texans Betting Trends

Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Houston is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Houston's last five games against Carolina.

Houston is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games at home.

Panthers vs Texans Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable

Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable

LaBryan Ray, DE - Questionable

Damien Lewis, G - Questionable

Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable

Tommy Tremble, TE - Out

Derrick Brown, DE - Questionable

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Houston Texans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable

Dalton Keene, TE - Injured reserve

Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable

Irv Smith Jr., TE - Questionable

Nick Chubb, RB - Questionable

Brevin Jordan, TE - Injured reserve

Jaylen Reed, S - Questionable

Jimmie Ward, S - Out

Johnny Johnson III, WR - Injured reserve

Kyonte Hamilton, DT - Injured reserve

Joe Mixon, RB - Out

Alijah Huzzie, CB - Out

Trent Brown, OT - Out

Kurt Hinish, DT - Out

Tank Dell, WR - Out

Denico Autry, DE - Out

LaDarius Henderson, G - Questionable

Panthers vs Texans Predictions and Picks

Carolina is ranked 14th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards, tied for 27th in points scored, and tied for 25th in points allowed this preseason. Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette made several impressive plays during their joint practice with the Texans. In addition, their outside linebacker Pat Jones II recorded at least two sacks. The offensive line depth is coming together, and there is still a battle for wide receiver positions.

In the preseason, Houston ranks 27th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 27th in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. The Texans' defense performed admirably during the joint session, and quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to be more at ease with the new offensive system and developing a connection with his new teammates. Houston will want to get the attack rolling early and keep it steady.

Best Bet: Texans Spread