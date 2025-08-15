Panthers vs Texans: Odds, Spread, and Total
In Week 2 of the preseason, the Carolina Panthers battle the Houston Texans. The Panthers fell 30-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the preseason. Carolina had a…
In Week 2 of the preseason, the Carolina Panthers battle the Houston Texans.
The Panthers fell 30-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the preseason. Carolina had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but they were gradually outscored from there, scoring only three more points in the fourth. The rushing game did not produce much, as the offense turned the ball over twice.
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Texans 20-10 in Week 1 of the preseason. Houston led 7-3 after one quarter but scored just three points the rest of the game. The offense performed well on third-down conversions, but quarterback Graham Mertz threw three interceptions.
Spread
- Panthers +2.5 (-114)
- Texans -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Panthers +115
- Texans -153
Total
- OVER 38 (-127)
- UNDER 38 (-103)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Texans Betting Trends
- Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last five games.
- Carolina is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.
- Houston is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Houston's last five games against Carolina.
- Houston is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games at home.
Panthers vs Texans Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Questionable
- Damien Lewis, G - Questionable
- Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Out
- Derrick Brown, DE - Questionable
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Houston Texans
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable
- Dalton Keene, TE - Injured reserve
- Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable
- Irv Smith Jr., TE - Questionable
- Nick Chubb, RB - Questionable
- Brevin Jordan, TE - Injured reserve
- Jaylen Reed, S - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward, S - Out
- Johnny Johnson III, WR - Injured reserve
- Kyonte Hamilton, DT - Injured reserve
- Joe Mixon, RB - Out
- Alijah Huzzie, CB - Out
- Trent Brown, OT - Out
- Kurt Hinish, DT - Out
- Tank Dell, WR - Out
- Denico Autry, DE - Out
- LaDarius Henderson, G - Questionable
Panthers vs Texans Predictions and Picks
Carolina is ranked 14th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards, tied for 27th in points scored, and tied for 25th in points allowed this preseason. Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette made several impressive plays during their joint practice with the Texans. In addition, their outside linebacker Pat Jones II recorded at least two sacks. The offensive line depth is coming together, and there is still a battle for wide receiver positions.
In the preseason, Houston ranks 27th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 27th in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. The Texans' defense performed admirably during the joint session, and quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to be more at ease with the new offensive system and developing a connection with his new teammates. Houston will want to get the attack rolling early and keep it steady.
Best Bet: Texans Spread
Both teams struggled offensively in their first preseason matchup. Also, the Panthers' rushing game was ineffective. The Texans enjoyed a productive week of practice, and the offense appears to be fine-tuning several aspects.