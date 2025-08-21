Steelers vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total
In their game against the Carolina Panthers, the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bounce back on offense.
The Steelers recently suffered a 17–14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are now 1-1 in the preseason. After one quarter, Pittsburgh was behind 14–7. The offense only managed a touchdown in the third quarter, while the defense gave up zeroes for two quarters. All three quarterbacks threw at least one interception and the rushing defense was excellent. The defense got two turnovers to bring the score closer and the time of possession was fairly evenly distributed.
The Panthers have lost both of their games and are 0–2 in the preseason. Carolina just suffered a 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans. The Panthers were shut out in the second half after a fairly tight first half. Two interceptions were thrown, and the running and passing games were not very effective. The Panthers never reached the red zone and were only 1-for-10 on third downs.
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-110)
- Panthers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers +134
- Panthers -158
Total
- Over 36.5 (-105)
- Under 36.5 (-115)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Steelers vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Pittsburgh's last five games.
- Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.
- Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games.
- Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.
Steelers vs Panthers Injury Reports
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Gareth Warren, OT - Injured Reserve
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- Ben Skowronek, WR - Questionable
- Christian Kuntz, LS - Questionable
- Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable
- Cameron McCutcheon, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable
- Darius Slay, CB - Questionable
- Will Howard, QB - Questionable
- Joey Porter Jr. CB - Questionable
- Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable
- Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve
- Cory Trice Jr., CB - Questionable
- Donald Parham Jr., TE - Injured Reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Out
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR - Questionable
- Tyler Mabry, TE - Injured Reserve
- Andy Dalton, QB - Questionable
- Nic Scourton, LB - Questionable
- Damien Lewis, G - Questionable
- Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - Questionable
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Questionable
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Steelers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Pittsburgh is tied for seventh in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 15th in points against. In the last preseason game, the majority of the starters will play. Although he is not anticipated to play in the game, Aaron Rodgers has advocated for the offensive line to protect the quarterbacks. During training camp, the offensive line has received a lot of attention, and some secondary players will play.
Carolina ranks 32nd in points scored, 27th in points allowed, 32nd in rushing yards, and 27th in passing yards. Both in the secondary and on the offensive line, the Panthers are facing a fair number of ailments. In order to strengthen the defense and provide more quality depth, the squad recently made some personnel changes. Panthers head coach Dave Canales is still working to make their training camp competitive.
Best Bet: Steelers Spread
The Steelers have had two competitive games in preseason, while the Panthers have been blown out and played poorly on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh will strive to improve its interceptions and score more consistently. Carolina is banged up on defense and will try to put out a decent effort in this last preseason game.