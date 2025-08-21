Steelers vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

In their game against the Carolina Panthers, the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bounce back on offense.

The Steelers recently suffered a 17–14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are now 1-1 in the preseason. After one quarter, Pittsburgh was behind 14–7. The offense only managed a touchdown in the third quarter, while the defense gave up zeroes for two quarters. All three quarterbacks threw at least one interception and the rushing defense was excellent. The defense got two turnovers to bring the score closer and the time of possession was fairly evenly distributed.

The Panthers have lost both of their games and are 0–2 in the preseason. Carolina just suffered a 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans. The Panthers were shut out in the second half after a fairly tight first half. Two interceptions were thrown, and the running and passing games were not very effective. The Panthers never reached the red zone and were only 1-for-10 on third downs.

Spread

Steelers +3 (-110)

Panthers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers +134

Panthers -158

Total

Over 36.5 (-105)

Under 36.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Steelers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Pittsburgh's last five games.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

Steelers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Gareth Warren, OT - Injured Reserve

Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable

Ben Skowronek, WR - Questionable

Christian Kuntz, LS - Questionable

Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable

Cameron McCutcheon, CB - Injured Reserve

Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable

Darius Slay, CB - Questionable

Will Howard, QB - Questionable

Joey Porter Jr. CB - Questionable

Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable

Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve

Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve

Cory Trice Jr., CB - Questionable

Donald Parham Jr., TE - Injured Reserve

Carolina Panthers

Tommy Tremble, TE - Out

Tetairoa McMillan, WR - Questionable

Tyler Mabry, TE - Injured Reserve

Andy Dalton, QB - Questionable

Nic Scourton, LB - Questionable

Damien Lewis, G - Questionable

Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable

Jalen Coker, WR - Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable

Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable

LaBryan Ray, DE - Questionable

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Steelers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Pittsburgh is tied for seventh in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 15th in points against. In the last preseason game, the majority of the starters will play. Although he is not anticipated to play in the game, Aaron Rodgers has advocated for the offensive line to protect the quarterbacks. During training camp, the offensive line has received a lot of attention, and some secondary players will play.

Carolina ranks 32nd in points scored, 27th in points allowed, 32nd in rushing yards, and 27th in passing yards. Both in the secondary and on the offensive line, the Panthers are facing a fair number of ailments. In order to strengthen the defense and provide more quality depth, the squad recently made some personnel changes. Panthers head coach Dave Canales is still working to make their training camp competitive.

Best Bet: Steelers Spread